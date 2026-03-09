Deutsche Beteiligungs Aktie

Deutsche Beteiligungs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1TNUT / ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7

09.03.2026 09:13:33

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Transaction in own shares
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information

09.03.2026 / 09:13 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Frankfurt/Main, 9 March 2026. – In the period from 2 March 2026 up to including 6 March 2026, Deutsche Beteiligungs AG acquired 13,794 shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which was announced in the notification of 26 February 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The following quantities were purchased:

Date Number of shares Average price (€)
2 March 2026 2,500 24.9060
3 March 2026 2,768 24.5859
4 March 2026 3,132 24.7590
5 March 2026 3,200 24.7724
6 March 2026 2,194 24.6701

The total number of shares acquired as part of this share buyback program since 3 March 2025 up to and including 6 March 2026 amounts to 579,394 shares.

The acquisition of shares in Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG.

Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the website of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (https://www.dbag.de/shareholder-relations/share-buyback-program).


09.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Untermainanlage 1
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.dbag.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2287824  09.03.2026 CET/CEST

