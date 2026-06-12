EQS-CMS: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Transaction in own shares

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information



12.06.2026 / 08:07 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Frankfurt/Main, 12 June 2026. – In the period from 8 June 2026 up to and including 10 June 2026, Deutsche Beteiligungs AG acquired a total of 1,350 shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which was announced in the notification of 26 February 2025 and, in the notification of 2 March 2026, extended until no later than 31 July 2026, both in accordance with Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The following quantities were purchased:

Date Number of shares Average price (€) 8 June 2026 0 n/a 9 June 2026 0 n/a 10 June 2026 1,350 23.1500

The share buyback program was completed as of 10 June 2026. The total number of shares which have been bought within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 3 March 2025 until and including 10 June 2026 amounts to 799,000 shares. This corresponds to approximately 4.25 per cent of the share capital of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG. The average purchase price per share was 25.029728 euros. In total, shares were repurchased for a total purchase price of 19,998,753.00 euros (excluding ancillary costs of purchase).

The acquisition of shares in Deutsche Beteiligungs AG was carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG.

Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the website of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (https://www.dbag.de/investor-relations/share-buyback-program).