EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

26 September 2022

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 19 September 2022 until and including 23 September 2022, a number of 1,868,572 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price () Purchased volume () 19 Sep 2022 704,768 33.3722 23,519,658.65 20 Sep 2022 570,285 33.3155 18,999,329.92 21 Sep 2022 210,280 32.2551 6,782,602.43 22 Sep 2022 190,754 31.8657 6,078,509.74 23 Sep 2022 192,485 30.5479 5,880,012.53

Total 1,868,572 32.7845 61,260,113.27

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 08 April 2022 until and including 23 Sep 2022 amounts to 21,059,167 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.