EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

04.10.2022 09:25:40

Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

04.10.2022 / 09:25 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

04 October 2022

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 26  September 2022 until and including 30 September 2022, a number of 741,722 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price () Purchased volume ()
26 Sep 2022 175,790 30.0834 5,288,360.89
27 Sep 2022 144,513 30.4366 4,398,484.38
28 Sep 2022 141,674 30.2524 4,285,978.52
29 Sep 2022 137,431 30.4262 4,181,503.09
30 Sep 2022 142,314 30.9709 4,407,592.66
 
Total		 741,722 30.4183 22,561,919.54

 

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 08 April 2022 until and including 30 Sep 2022 amounts to 21,800,889 shares.

Contact:  

Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.


Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.dpdhl.com

 
