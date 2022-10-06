EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

06 October 2022

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

On October 03, 2022, a number of 130,700 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price () Purchased volume () 03 Oct 2022 130,700 31.1466 4,070,860.62

Total 130,700 31.1466 4,070,860.62

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 08 April 2022 until and including 03 October 2022 amounts to 21,931,589 shares.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.