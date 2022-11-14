EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

14 November 2022

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 09 November 2022 until and including 11 November 2022, a number of 348,711 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price () Purchased volume () 09 Nov 2022 159,616 35.5366 5,672,209.95 10 Nov 2022 126,762 35.9311 4,554,696.07 11 Nov 2022 62,333 38.9683 2,429,011.04

Total 348,711 36.2934 12,655,917.06

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 09 November 2022 until and including 11 November 2022 amounts to 348,711 shares.

