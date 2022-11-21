EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

21 November 2022

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 14 November 2022 until and including 18 November 2022, a number of 1,041,653 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price () Purchased volume () 14 Nov 2022 472,587 39.3056 18,575,315.59 15 Nov 2022 146,014 39.0025 5,694,911.04 16 Nov 2022 232,608 38.3733 8,925,936.57 17 Nov 2022 104,603 38.2149 3,997,393.18 18 Nov 2022 85,841 38.8354 3,333,669.57

Total 1,041,653 38.9066 40,527,225.94

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 09 November 2022 until and including 18 November 2022 amounts to 1,390,364 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

