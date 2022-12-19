EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

19 December 2022

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 12 December 2022 until and including 16 December 2022, a number of 1,153,445 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price () Purchased volume () 12 Dec 2022 193,982 37.8117 7,334,789.19 13 Dec 2022 28,031 38.0487 1,066,543.11 14 Dec 2022 82,555 38.6838 3,193,541.11 15 Dec 2022 476,917 37.2097 17,745,938.49 16 Dec 2022 371,960 36.1569 13,448,920.52

Total 1,153,445 37.0973 42,789,732.43

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 09 November 2022 until and including 16 December 2022 amounts to 4,795,734 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

