EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

27 December 2022

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 19 December 2022 until and including 23 December 2022, a number of 956,654 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price () Purchased volume () 19 Dec 2022 442,057 35.0108 15,476,769.22 20 Dec 2022 206,077 34.4849 7,106,544.74 21 Dec 2022 12,959 34.9461 452,866.51 22 Dec 2022 234,428 34.8646 8,173,238.45 23 Dec 2022 61,133 34.9474 2,136,439.40

Total 956,654 34.8568 33,345,858.32

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 09 November 2022 until and including 23 December 2022 amounts to 5,752,388 shares.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.