EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

09 January 2023

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 02 January 2023 until and including 06 January 2023, a number of 311,300 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price () Purchased volume () 02 Jan 2023 126 35.3900 4,459.14 03 Jan 2023 2,198 36.1087 79,366.92 04 Jan 2023 6,359 36.5268 232,273.92 05 Jan 2023 67,066 36.6463 2,457,720.76 06 Jan 2023 235,551 36.3624 8,565,199.68

Total 311,300 36.4247 11,339,020.42

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 09 November 2022 until and including 06 January 2023 amounts to 6,595,311 shares.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.