EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

16 January 2023

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 09 January 2023 until and including 13 January 2023, a number of 273,857 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price () Purchased volume () 09 Jan 2023 0 - 0.00 10 Jan 2023 67,801 37.3864 2,534,835.31 11 Jan 2023 141,300 37.3005 5,270,560.65 12 Jan 2023 19,263 37.6074 724,431.35 13 Jan 2023 45,493 37.9537 1,726,627.67

Total 273,857 37.4519 10,256,454.98

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 09 November 2022 until and including 13 January 2023 amounts to 6,869,168 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.