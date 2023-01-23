|
EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG
/ Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Information on share buyback program
23 January 2023
Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
In the time period from 16 January 2023 until and including 20 January 2023, a number of 251,365 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.
Shares were bought back as follows:
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 09 November 2022 until and including 20 January 2023 amounts to 7,120,533 shares.
Martin Ziegenbalg
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
|English
|Deutsche Post AG
|Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|www.dpdhl.com
