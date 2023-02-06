06.02.2023 12:04:22

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

06.02.2023 / 12:04 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Information on share buyback program

06 February 2023

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 30 January 2023 until and including 03 February 2023, a number of 497,701 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price () Purchased volume ()
30 Jan 2023 274,897 39.4183 10,835,972.42
31 Jan 2023 222,804 38.9686 8,682,359.95
01 Feb 2023 0 - 0.00
02 Feb 2023 0 - 0.00
03 Feb 2023 0 - 0.00
 
Total		 497,701 39.2170 19,518,332.37

 

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 09 November 2022 until and including 03 February 2023 amounts to 8,292,072 shares.

Contact:  

Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.


Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.dpdhl.com

 
