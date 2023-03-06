EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

06 March 2023

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 27 February 2023 until and including 03 March 2023, a number of 486,817 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price () Purchased volume () 27 Feb 2023 121,940 40.1837 4,900,000.38 28 Feb 2023 122,468 40.1257 4,914,114.23 01 Mar 2023 121,290 40.5159 4,914,173.51 02 Mar 2023 120,410 40.2209 4,842,998.57 03 Mar 2023 709 41.3676 29,329.63

Total 486,817 40.2628 19,600,616.31

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 09 November 2022 until and including 03 March 2023 amounts to 10,382,485 shares.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.