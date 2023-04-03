EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

03 April 2023

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 27 March 2023 until and including 31 March 2023, a number of 580,668 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price () Purchased volume () 27 Mar 2023 117,764 41.6115 4,900,336.69 28 Mar 2023 117,944 41.6293 4,909,926.16 29 Mar 2023 74,358 41.8834 3,114,365.86 30 Mar 2023 146,275 42.6044 6,231,958.61 31 Mar 2023 124,327 42.8977 5,333,342.35

Total 580,668 42.1754 24,489,929.66

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 09 November 2022 until and including 31 March 2023 amounts to 12,870,144 shares.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.