|
17.07.2023 14:24:38
EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG
/ Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Information on share buyback program
17 July 2023
Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
In the time period from 10 July 2023 until and including 14 July 2023, a number of 20,592 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.
Shares were bought back as follows:
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 26 June 2023 until and including 14 July 2023 amounts to 1,591,642 shares.
Contact:
Martin Ziegenbalg
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
17.07.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Post AG
|Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.dpdhl.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1681621 17.07.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)mehr Analysen
|18.07.23
|DHL Group Buy
|UBS AG
|17.07.23
|DHL Group Buy
|UBS AG
|17.07.23
|DHL Group Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|10.07.23
|DHL Group Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|04.07.23
|DHL Group Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.07.23
|DHL Group Buy
|UBS AG
|17.07.23
|DHL Group Buy
|UBS AG
|17.07.23
|DHL Group Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|10.07.23
|DHL Group Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|04.07.23
|DHL Group Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.07.23
|DHL Group Buy
|UBS AG
|17.07.23
|DHL Group Buy
|UBS AG
|28.06.23
|DHL Group Buy
|UBS AG
|27.06.23
|DHL Group Buy
|UBS AG
|19.06.23
|DHL Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.07.23
|DHL Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.06.23
|DHL Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.06.23
|DHL Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.05.23
|DHL Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.05.23
|DHL Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.07.23
|DHL Group Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|10.07.23
|DHL Group Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|04.07.23
|DHL Group Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.05.23
|DHL Group Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|04.05.23
|DHL Group Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|45,87
|0,07%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX im Plus -- DAX stabil -- Wall Street fester -- Asiatische Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich am Mittwoch stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert seitwärts. Die Wall Street notiert zur Mitte der Woche in der Gewinnzone. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte uneins.