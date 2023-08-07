EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

07 August 2023

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 31 July 2023 until and including 04 August 2023, a number of 1,152,081 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price () Purchased volume () 31 Jul 2023 0 - 0.00 01 Aug 2023 473,510 44.7344 21,182,185.74 02 Aug 2023 513,461 43.4744 22,322,408.90 03 Aug 2023 21,765 43.4680 946,081.02 04 Aug 2023 143,345 43.9818 6,304,571.12

Total 1,152,081 44.0553 50,755,246.78

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 26 June 2023 until and including 04 August 2023 amounts to 4,466,683 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.