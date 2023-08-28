EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

28 August 2023

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 21 August 2023 until and including 25 August 2023, a number of 919,368 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price () Purchased volume () 21 Aug 2023 150,706 43.0465 6,487,365.83 22 Aug 2023 148,096 43.2208 6,400,827.60 23 Aug 2023 212,941 42.8652 9,127,758.55 24 Aug 2023 225,612 42.5236 9,593,834.44 25 Aug 2023 182,013 42.2809 7,695,673.45

Total 919,368 42.7527 39,305,459.87

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 26 June 2023 until and including 25 August 2023 amounts to 6,924,122 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.