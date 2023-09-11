11.09.2023 11:22:45

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

11.09.2023 / 11:22 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

11 September 2023

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 04 September 2023 until and including 08 September 2023, a number of 1,185,813 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price () Purchased volume ()
04 Sep 2023 267,830 42.5738 11,402,540.85
05 Sep 2023 297,229 41.3536 12,291,489.17
06 Sep 2023 215,492 41.1988 8,878,011.81
07 Sep 2023 212,357 41.1703 8,742,801.40
08 Sep 2023 192,905 41.0465 7,918,075.08
 
Total		 1,185,813 41.5183 49,232,918.32

 

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 26 June 2023 until and including 08 September 2023 amounts to 8,850,370 shares.

Contact:  

Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.


11.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.dpdhl.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1723205  11.09.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1723205&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)mehr Nachrichten

DAX 40-Papier DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) verdient

Profitable DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Anlage? Wer vor Jahren in DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Aktien investiert hat, kann sich nun über so viel Gewinn freuen.

11:22
 EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
11:22
 EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
06.09.23
 EQS-DD: Deutsche Post AG: Jörg von Dosky, Verkauf von 803 Aktien zur Begleichung von Steuer und Abgabenverbindlichkeiten im Zusammenhang mit der Teilnahme an einem Belegschaftsaktienprogramm ... (EQS Group)
06.09.23
 EQS-DD: Deutsche Post AG: Nikola Hagleitner, Sale of 2,322 shares for the settlement of tax and levy liabilities in connection with the participation in an employee share offering (performance ... (EQS Group)
06.09.23
 EQS-DD: Deutsche Post AG: Nikola Hagleitner, Verkauf von 2.322 Aktien zur Begleichung von Steuer und Abgabenverbindlichkeiten im Zusammenhang mit der Teilnahme an einem ... (EQS Group)
06.09.23
 EQS-DD: Deutsche Post AG: Pablo Ciano, Sale of 3,732 shares for the settlement of tax and levy liabilities in connection with the participation in an employee share offering (performance share plan). (EQS Group)
06.09.23
 EQS-DD: Deutsche Post AG: Pablo Ciano, Verkauf von 3.732 Aktien zur Begleichung von Steuer und Abgabenverbindlichkeiten im Zusammenhang mit der Teilnahme an einem Belegschaftsaktienprogramm ... (EQS Group)
06.09.23
 EQS-DD: Deutsche Post AG: Oscar de Bok, Sale of 7,045 shares for the settlement of tax and levy liabilities in connection with the participation in an employee share offering (performance share plan). (EQS Group)

Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)mehr Analysen

04.09.23 DHL Group Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.09.23 DHL Group Overweight Barclays Capital
31.08.23 DHL Group Market-Perform Bernstein Research
30.08.23 DHL Group Buy UBS AG
23.08.23 DHL Group Market-Perform Bernstein Research

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) 41,23 0,49% DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vorsichtiger Optimismus zum Wochenstart: ATX und DAX oberhalb der Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend tiefer
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt notieren am Montag fester. An den asiatischen Börsen zeigte sich am Montag ein überwiegend schwächeres Bild.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen