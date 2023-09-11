EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

11 September 2023

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 04 September 2023 until and including 08 September 2023, a number of 1,185,813 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price () Purchased volume () 04 Sep 2023 267,830 42.5738 11,402,540.85 05 Sep 2023 297,229 41.3536 12,291,489.17 06 Sep 2023 215,492 41.1988 8,878,011.81 07 Sep 2023 212,357 41.1703 8,742,801.40 08 Sep 2023 192,905 41.0465 7,918,075.08

Total 1,185,813 41.5183 49,232,918.32

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 26 June 2023 until and including 08 September 2023 amounts to 8,850,370 shares.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.