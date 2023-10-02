EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

02 October 2023

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 25 September 2023 until and including 29 September 2023, a number of 682,628 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price () Purchased volume () 25 Sep 2023 217,588 38.8202 8,446,809.68 26 Sep 2023 221,943 38.5468 8,555,192.43 27 Sep 2023 159,186 38.0907 6,063,506.17 28 Sep 2023 24,127 37.7794 911,503.58 29 Sep 2023 59,784 38.6689 2,311,781.52

Total 682,628 38.5112 26,288,793.38

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 26 June 2023 until and including 29 September 2023 amounts to 11,664,906 shares.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.