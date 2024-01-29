EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

|
29.01.2024 11:36:21
Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
|
Deutsche Post AG
/ Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Information on share buyback program
29 January 2024
Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
In the time period from 22 January 2024 until and including 26 January 2024, a number of 73,520 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.
Shares were bought back as follows:
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 13 November 2023 until and including 26 January 2024 amounts to 7,194,706 shares.
Contact:
Martin Ziegenbalg
