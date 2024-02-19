|
19.02.2024 10:41:44
EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG
/ Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Information on share buyback program
19 February 2024
Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
In the time period from 12 February 2024 until and including 16 February 2024, a number of 1,193,674 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.
Shares were bought back as follows:
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 13 November 2023 until and including 16 February 2024 amounts to 11,959,752 shares.
Contact:
Martin Ziegenbalg
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
Language:
|English
Company:
|Deutsche Post AG
|Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
Internet:
|www.group.dhl.com
Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)mehr Analysen
|15.02.24
|DHL Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.02.24
|DHL Group Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07.02.24
|DHL Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.01.24
|DHL Group Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|24.01.24
|DHL Group Outperform
|Bernstein Research
