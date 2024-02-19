EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

19.02.2024 10:41:44

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

19 February 2024

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 12 February 2024 until and including 16 February 2024, a number of 1,193,674 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€)
12 Feb 2024 575,931 42.2820 24,351,514.54
13 Feb 2024 267,155 41.9771 11,214,392.15
14 Feb 2024 0 - 0.00
15 Feb 2024 350,588 42.4845 14,894,555.89
16 Feb 2024 0 - 0.00
 
Total		 1,193,674 42.2732 50,460,462.58

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 13 November 2023 until and including 16 February 2024 amounts to 11,959,752 shares.

Contact:  

Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.


