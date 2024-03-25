EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

25 March 2024

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 18 March 2024 until and including 22 March 2024, a number of 131,200 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the additional share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) 18 Mar 2024 95,420 38.5836 3,681,647.11 19 Mar 2024 8,108 38.6038 312,999.61 20 Mar 2024 27,672 38.7538 1,072,395.15 21 Mar 2024 0 0.0000 0.00 22 Mar 2024 0 0.0000 0,00

Total 131,200 38.6207 5,067,041.88

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the additional share buyback program in the time period from 8 March 2024 until and including 22 March 2024 amounts to 1,138,598 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.