10.06.2024 12:29:53

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

10.06.2024 / 12:29 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

10 June 2024

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 03 June 2024 until and including 07 June 2024, a number of 270,203 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the additional share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€)
03 Jun 2024 42,074 38.7947 1,632,248.21
04 Jun 2024 164,721 38.7573 6,384,141.21
05 Jun 2024 2,565 38.7278 99,336.81
06 Jun 2024 0 - 0.00
07 Jun 2024 60,843 39.5224 2,404,661.38
 
Total		 270,203 38.9351 10,520,387.61

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the additional share buyback program in the time period from 09 May 2024 until and including 07 June 2024 amounts to 2,299,311 shares.

Contact:  

Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.


10.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.group.dhl.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1921691  10.06.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1921691&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)mehr Analysen

16.05.24 DHL Group Outperform Bernstein Research
15.05.24 DHL Group Neutral UBS AG
15.05.24 DHL Group Hold Deutsche Bank AG
14.05.24 DHL Group Outperform Bernstein Research
10.05.24 DHL Group Kaufen DZ BANK
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) 39,19 -0,48% DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Europawahl und bevorstehender US-Leitzinsentscheid belasten: ATX mit Verlusten -- DAX präsentiert sich schwächer -- Gewinne in Japan - Feiertag in China und Hongkong
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Montag nach unten. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt dominieren ebenfalls die Verkäufer. Die Börse in Japan zog am Montag an.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen