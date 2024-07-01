EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

01.07.2024 14:17:59

Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

01.07.2024 / 14:17 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

01 July 2024

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 24 June 2024 until and including 28 June 2024, a number of 353,769 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the additional share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€)
24 Jun 2024 0 0.00 0.00
25 Jun 2024 55,892 38.0525 2,126,830.33
26 Jun 2024 38,527 38.1901 1,471,349.98
27 Jun 2024 259,350 38.0372 9,864,947.82
28 Jun 2024 0 0.00 0.00
 
Total		 353,769 38.0563 13,463,128.13

 

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the additional share buyback program in the time period from 09 May 2024 until and including 28 June 2024 amounts to  3,976,881 shares.

Contact:  

Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.


Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.group.dhl.com

 
Aktien in diesem Artikel

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) 38,55 2,25% DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

