|
22.07.2024 12:04:12
EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG
/ Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Information on share buyback program
22 July 2024
Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
In the time period from 15 July 2024 until and including 19 July 2024, a number of 657,059 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the additional share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.
Shares were bought back as follows:
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the additional share buyback program in the time period from 09 May 2024 until and including 19 July 2024 amounts to 5,157,309 shares.
Contact:
Martin Ziegenbalg
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
22.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Post AG
|Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.group.dhl.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1951177 22.07.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)mehr Nachrichten
|
12:04
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
12:04
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
17.07.24
|Euro STOXX 50-Handel aktuell: Euro STOXX 50 notiert schlussendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
17.07.24
|Börse Europa: STOXX 50 fällt zurück (finanzen.at)
|
17.07.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 gibt nachmittags nach (finanzen.at)
|
17.07.24
|Flughafen Leipzig/Halle und DHL handeln neuen Vertrag aus (dpa-AFX)
|
17.07.24
|Handel in Europa: STOXX 50 fällt am Mittwochmittag zurück (finanzen.at)
|
17.07.24
|Schwache Performance in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 fällt am Mittag zurück (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)mehr Analysen
|09.07.24
|DHL Group Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|09.07.24
|DHL Group Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.07.24
|DHL Group Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.07.24
|DHL Group Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.07.24
|DHL Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.07.24
|DHL Group Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|09.07.24
|DHL Group Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.07.24
|DHL Group Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.07.24
|DHL Group Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.07.24
|DHL Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.07.24
|DHL Group Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|04.07.24
|DHL Group Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.07.24
|DHL Group Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.07.24
|DHL Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.07.24
|DHL Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.11.23
|DHL Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.11.23
|DHL Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.23
|DHL Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.10.23
|DHL Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.09.23
|DHL Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.07.24
|DHL Group Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.06.24
|DHL Group Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.05.24
|DHL Group Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.05.24
|DHL Group Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.05.24
|DHL Group Hold
|Warburg Research
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|40,59
|2,11%