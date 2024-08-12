|
EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG
/ Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Information on share buyback program
12 August 2024
Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
In the time period from 05 August 2024 until and including 09 August 2024, a number of 991,076 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the additional share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.
Shares were bought back as follows:
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the additional share buyback program in the time period from 09 May 2024 until and including 09 August 2024 amounts to 7,459,489 shares.
Contact:
Martin Ziegenbalg
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
