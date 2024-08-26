EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

26.08.2024 14:58:14

26.08.2024 / 14:58 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Information on share buyback program

26 August 2024

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 19 August 2024 until and including 23 August 2024, a number of 616,563 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the additional share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€)
19 Aug 2024 9,164 38.0070 348,296.15
20 Aug 2024 433,413 38.0569 16,494,355.20
21 Aug 2024 0 - 0.00
22 Aug 2024 11,792 37.8857 446,748.17
23 Aug 2024 162,194 38.2198 6,199,022.24
 
Total		 616,563 38.0957 23,488,421.76

 

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the additional share buyback program in the time period from 09 May 2024 until and including 23 August 2024 amounts to 8,334,152 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.


Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.group.dhl.com

 
