|
30.09.2024 13:37:58
EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG
/ Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Information on share buyback program
30 September 2024
Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
In the time period from 23 September 2024 until and including 27 September 2024, a number of 21,261 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the additional share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.
Shares were bought back as follows:
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the additional share buyback program in the time period from 09 May 2024 until and including 27 September 2024 amounts to 10,683,078 shares.
Contact:
Martin Ziegenbalg
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
30.09.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Post AG
|Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.group.dhl.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1998719 30.09.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)mehr Nachrichten
|
13:37
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
13:37
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
26.09.24
|DHL traut sich wieder in Hochhaus - aber nur in Begleitung (dpa-AFX)
|
25.09.24
|Zurückhaltung in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 präsentiert sich zum Handelsende leichter (finanzen.at)
|
25.09.24
|Briefporto-Erhöhung: Verdi warnt vor Folgen für Beschäftigte (dpa-AFX)
|
25.09.24
|Neue Analyse: JP Morgan Chase & Co. bewertet DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Aktie mit Overweight (finanzen.at)
|
25.09.24
|ROUNDUP 2: Briefversand soll 10,5 Prozent teurer werden (dpa-AFX)
|
25.09.24
|EQS-PVR: Deutsche Post AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)mehr Analysen
|27.09.24
|DHL Group Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.09.24
|DHL Group Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.09.24
|DHL Group Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.09.24
|DHL Group Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.09.24
|DHL Group Hold
|Warburg Research
|27.09.24
|DHL Group Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.09.24
|DHL Group Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.09.24
|DHL Group Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.09.24
|DHL Group Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.09.24
|DHL Group Hold
|Warburg Research
|25.09.24
|DHL Group Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.09.24
|DHL Group Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.09.24
|DHL Group Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|24.09.24
|DHL Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.09.24
|DHL Group Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.11.23
|DHL Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.11.23
|DHL Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.23
|DHL Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.10.23
|DHL Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.09.23
|DHL Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.09.24
|DHL Group Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.09.24
|DHL Group Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.09.24
|DHL Group Hold
|Warburg Research
|23.09.24
|DHL Group Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.08.24
|DHL Group Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|39,86
|0,05%