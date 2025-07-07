EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

07.07.2025 / 18:57 CET/CEST

Information on share buyback program

7 July 2025

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 1 July 2025 until and including 4 July 2025, a number of 625,363 shares were bought back within the framework of the additional share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) Trading Venue (MIC code) 01 July 2025 74,156 39.0714 2,897,378.74 Xetra 01 July 2025 57,079 39.0532 2,229,117.60 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 01 July 2025 12,776 39.0811 499,300.13 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 01 July 2025 11,242 39.0397 438,884.31 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 02 July 2025 71,143 39.2150 2,789,872.75 Xetra 02 July 2025 69,840 39.2324 2,739,990.82 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 02 July 2025 12,633 39.2530 495,883.15 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 02 July 2025 3,607 39.2813 141,687.65 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 03 July 2025 150,439 39.5859 5,955,263.21 Xetra 04 July 2025 66,209 39.0840 2,587,712.56 Xetra 04 July 2025 75,331 39.0733 2,943,430.76 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 04 July 2025 14,845 39.0570 579,801.17 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 04 July 2025 6,063 39.0099 236,517.02 Aquis Europe (AQEU)

Total 625,363

39.2330

24,534,839.87

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the additional share buyback program in the time period from 1 July 2025 until and including 4 July 2025 amounts to 625,363 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.