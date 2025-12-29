DHL Group Aktie
WKN: 555200 / ISIN: DE0005552004
|
29.12.2025 12:08:03
EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG
Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Information on share buyback program
29 December 2025
Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
In the time period from 22 December 2025 until and including 26 December 2025, a number of 0 shares were bought back within the framework of the additional share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the additional share buyback program in the time period from 1 December 2025 until and including 26 December 2025 amounts to 0 shares.
Contact:
Martin Ziegenbalg
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
29.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Post AG
|Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.group.dhl.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2252088 29.12.2025 CET/CEST
