EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

26.01.2026 / 16:07 CET/CEST

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

26 January 2026

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 19 January 2026 until and including 23 January 2026, a number of 2,006,706 shares were bought back within the framework of the additional share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) Trading Venue (MIC code) 20 January 2026 368,921 46.1465 17,024,412.93 Xetra 20 January 2026 192,590 46.1420 8,886,487.78 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 20 January 2026 23,382 46.1639 1,079,404.31 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 20 January 2026 44,506 46.1441 2,053,689.31 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 21 January 2026 377,726 46.1015 17,413,735.19 Xetra 21 January 2026 199,512 46.1070 9,198,899.78 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 21 January 2026 25,186 46.0918 1,160,868.07 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 21 January 2026 49,283 46.1202 2,272,941.82 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 22 January 2026 10,603 46.2586 490,479.94 Xetra 22 January 2026 3,590 46.2600 166,073.40 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 22 January 2026 196 46.2600 9,066.96 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 22 January 2026 57 46.2600 2,636.82 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 23 January 2026 409,795 46.1020 18,892,369.09 Xetra 23 January 2026 223,949 46.0841 10,320,488.11 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 23 January 2026 24,175 46.0825 1,114,044.44 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 23 January 2026 53,235 46.0864 2,453,409.50 Aquis Europe (AQEU) Total 2,006,706 46.1149 92,539,007.45

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the additional share buyback program in the time period from 1 December 2025 until and including 23 January 2026 amounts to 2,006,706 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

