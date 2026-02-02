EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information



02.02.2026 / 15:13 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

2 February 2026

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 26 January 2026 until and including 30 January 2026, a number of 261,280 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) Trading Venue (MIC code) 26 January 2026 75,825 46.2129 3,504,093.14 Xetra 26 January 2026 49,220 46.2312 2,275,499.66 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 26 January 2026 8,444 46.2482 390,519.80 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 26 January 2026 4,968 46.2301 229,671.14 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 27 January 2026 26,021 46.1898 1,201,904.79 Xetra 27 January 2026 17,285 46.1967 798,509.96 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 27 January 2026 2,161 46.1887 99,813.78 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 27 January 2026 632 46.1822 29,187.15 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 28 January 2026 39,529 46.2133 1,826,765.54 Xetra 28 January 2026 28,398 46.2031 1,312,075.63 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 28 January 2026 5,773 46.2090 266,764.56 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 28 January 2026 3,024 46.2239 139,781.07 Aquis Europe (AQEU) Total 261,280

46.2132

12,074,586.22

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 1 December 2025 until and including 30 January 2026 amounts to 2,267,986 shares.

