EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information



16.03.2026 / 16:50 CET/CEST

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The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

16 March 2026

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 9 March 2026 until and including 13 March 2026, a number of 1,604,368 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) Trading Venue (MIC code) 09 March 2026 488,325 45.5376 22,237,148.52 Xetra 09 March 2026 226,747 45.5462 10,327,464.21 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 09 March 2026 26,159 45.5188 1,190,726.29 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 09 March 2026 49,584 45.5062 2,256,379.42 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 10 March 2026 504,634 46.8848 23,659,669.85 Xetra 10 March 2026 252,008 46.8966 11,818,318.37 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 10 March 2026 27,597 46.7533 1,290,250.82 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 10 March 2026 29,314 46.8624 1,373,724.63 Aquis Europe (AQEU) Total 1,604,368

46.2199

74,153,682.11

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 1 December 2025 until and including 13 March 2026 amounts to 5,416,150 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.