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DHL Group Aktie

DHL Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 555200 / ISIN: DE0005552004

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16.03.2026 16:50:43

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

16.03.2026 / 16:50 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

 

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

16 March 2026

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 9 March 2026 until and including 13 March 2026, a number of 1,604,368 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) Trading Venue (MIC code)
09 March 2026 488,325 45.5376 22,237,148.52 Xetra
09 March 2026 226,747 45.5462 10,327,464.21 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
09 March 2026 26,159 45.5188 1,190,726.29 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
09 March 2026 49,584 45.5062 2,256,379.42 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
10 March 2026 504,634 46.8848 23,659,669.85 Xetra
10 March 2026 252,008 46.8966 11,818,318.37 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
10 March 2026 27,597 46.7533 1,290,250.82 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
10 March 2026 29,314 46.8624 1,373,724.63 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
Total 1,604,368
 		 46.2199
 		 74,153,682.11  

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 1 December 2025 until and including 13 March 2026 amounts to 5,416,150 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.


16.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.group.dhl.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2292096  16.03.2026 CET/CEST

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