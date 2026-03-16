EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commissio

Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information



16.03.2026 / 16:55 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

16 March 2026

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 9 March 2026 until and including 13 March 2026, a number of 599,590 shares were bought back within the framework of the additional share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) Trading Venue (MIC code) 09/03/2026 59,038 45.55 2,689,068.73 Xetra 09/03/2026 45,706 45.55 2,081,716.33 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 09/03/2026 5,459 45.48 248,258.40 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 09/03/2026 8,687 45.47 395,037.85 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 10/03/2026 32,925 46.89 1,543,784.11 Xetra 10/03/2026 31,307 46.82 1,465,800.00 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 10/03/2026 4,366 46.76 204,142.81 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 10/03/2026 6,753 46.92 316,831.18 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 11/03/2026 63,776 46.12 2,941,585.09 Xetra 11/03/2026 57,345 46.13 2,645,284.71 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 11/03/2026 7,553 46.08 348,067.16 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 11/03/2026 5,132 46.17 236,932.64 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 12/03/2026 61,184 45.83 2,804,276.86 Xetra 12/03/2026 55,500 45.79 2,541,139.65 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 12/03/2026 4,721 45.82 216,336.99 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 12/03/2026 4,297 45.86 197,053.97 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 13/03/2026 74,614 45.23 3,374,418.15 Xetra 13/03/2026 55,556 45.21 2,511,570.09 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 13/03/2026 9,198 45.20 415,777.19 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 13/03/2026 6,473 45.23 292,780.26 Aquis Europe (AQEU) Total 599,590

45.8144

27,469,862.17

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the additional share buyback program in the time period from 6 March 2026 until and including 13 March 2026 amounts to 716,020 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.