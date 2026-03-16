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DHL Group Aktie

DHL Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 555200 / ISIN: DE0005552004

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16.03.2026 16:55:33

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commissio
Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

16.03.2026 / 16:55 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

 

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

16 March 2026

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 9 March 2026 until and including 13 March 2026, a number of 599,590 shares were bought back within the framework of the additional share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) Trading Venue (MIC code)
09/03/2026 59,038 45.55 2,689,068.73 Xetra
09/03/2026 45,706 45.55 2,081,716.33 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
09/03/2026 5,459 45.48 248,258.40 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
09/03/2026 8,687 45.47 395,037.85 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
10/03/2026 32,925 46.89 1,543,784.11 Xetra
10/03/2026 31,307 46.82 1,465,800.00 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
10/03/2026 4,366 46.76 204,142.81 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
10/03/2026 6,753 46.92 316,831.18 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
11/03/2026 63,776 46.12 2,941,585.09 Xetra
11/03/2026 57,345 46.13 2,645,284.71 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
11/03/2026 7,553 46.08 348,067.16 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
11/03/2026 5,132 46.17 236,932.64 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
12/03/2026 61,184 45.83 2,804,276.86 Xetra
12/03/2026 55,500 45.79 2,541,139.65 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
12/03/2026 4,721 45.82 216,336.99 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
12/03/2026 4,297 45.86 197,053.97 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
13/03/2026 74,614 45.23 3,374,418.15 Xetra
13/03/2026 55,556 45.21 2,511,570.09 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
13/03/2026 9,198 45.20 415,777.19 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
13/03/2026 6,473 45.23 292,780.26 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
Total 599,590
 		 45.8144
 		 27,469,862.17  

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the additional share buyback program in the time period from 6 March 2026 until and including 13 March 2026 amounts to 716,020 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.


16.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.group.dhl.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2292084  16.03.2026 CET/CEST

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