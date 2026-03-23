EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information



23.03.2026 / 17:46 CET/CEST

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The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

23 March 2026

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 16 March 2026 until and including 20 March 2026, a number of 603,239 shares were bought back within the framework of the additional share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) Trading Venue (MIC code) 16/03/2026 60,206 45.0618 2,712,990.7300 Xetra 16/03/2026 49,550 45.0452 2,231,989.6600 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 16/03/2026 9,120 45.0359 410,727.4100 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 16/03/2026 5,904 45.0503 265,976.9700 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 17/03/2026 55,304 44.9003 2,483,166.1900 Xetra 17/03/2026 58,058 44.9045 2,607,065.4600 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 17/03/2026 10,145 44.8930 455,439.4900 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 17/03/2026 6,639 44.9266 298,267.7000 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 18/03/2026 5,589 45.4593 254,072.0300 Xetra 18/03/2026 5,936 45.3520 269,209.4700 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 18/03/2026 1,904 45.3725 86,389.2400 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 18/03/2026 639 45.2161 28,893.0900 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 19/03/2026 91,205 44.1795 4,029,391.3000 Xetra 19/03/2026 76,940 44.1623 3,397,847.3600 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 19/03/2026 12,220 44.2094 540,238.8700 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 19/03/2026 5,758 44.2601 254,849.6600 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 20/03/2026 73,794 44.4270 3,278,446.0400 Xetra 20/03/2026 52,603 44.4287 2,337,082.9100 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 20/03/2026 12,300 44.3512 545,519.7600 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 20/03/2026 9,425 44.4620 419,054.3500 Aquis Europe (AQEU) Total 603,239 44.6036 26,906,617.69

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the additional share buyback program in the time period from 6 March 2026 until and including 20 March 2026 amounts to 1,319,259 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.