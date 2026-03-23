DHL Group Aktie
WKN: 555200 / ISIN: DE0005552004
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23.03.2026 17:47:23
EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG
/ Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commissi
Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Information on share buyback program
23 March 2026
Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
In the time period from 16 March 2026 until and including 20 March 2026, a number of 0 shares were bought back within the framework of the additional share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the additional share buyback program in the time period from 1 December 2025 until and including 20 March amounts to 5,416,150 shares.
Contact:
Martin Ziegenbalg
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
23.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Post AG
|Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.group.dhl.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2296200 23.03.2026 CET/CEST
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23.03.26
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
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23.03.26
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
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23.03.26
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
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23.03.26
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Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|23.03.26
|DHL Group Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.03.26
|DHL Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.03.26
|DHL Group Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.03.26
|DHL Group Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.03.26
|DHL Group Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.03.26
|DHL Group Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.03.26
|DHL Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.03.26
|DHL Group Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.03.26
|DHL Group Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.03.26
|DHL Group Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.03.26
|DHL Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.03.26
|DHL Group Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.03.26
|DHL Group Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.03.26
|DHL Group Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.03.26
|DHL Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.11.25
|DHL Group Sell
|UBS AG
|06.11.25
|DHL Group Sell
|UBS AG
|13.10.25
|DHL Group Sell
|UBS AG
|22.09.25
|DHL Group Underperform
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|05.08.25
|DHL Group Sell
|UBS AG
|23.03.26
|DHL Group Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.03.26
|DHL Group Hold
|Warburg Research
|06.03.26
|DHL Group Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|05.03.26
|DHL Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|05.03.26
|DHL Group Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|44,38
|-0,80%