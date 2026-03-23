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WKN: 555200 / ISIN: DE0005552004

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23.03.2026 17:47:23

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commissi
Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

23.03.2026 / 17:47 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

 

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

23 March 2026

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 16 March 2026 until and including 20 March 2026, a number of 0 shares were bought back within the framework of the additional share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the additional share buyback program in the time period from 1 December 2025 until and including 20 March amounts to 5,416,150 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.


23.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.group.dhl.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2296200  23.03.2026 CET/CEST

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