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DHL Group Aktie

DHL Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 555200 / ISIN: DE0005552004

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30.03.2026 17:00:44

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

30.03.2026 / 17:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

 

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

30 March 2026

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 23 March 2026 until and including 24 March 2026, a number of 27,552 shares were bought back within the framework of the additional share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) Trading Venue (MIC code)
23/03/2026 9,017 43.4033 391,367.5600 Xetra
23/03/2026 5,326 43.5213 231,794.4400 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
23/03/2026 655 43.0099 28,171.4800 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
23/03/2026 691 42.9164 29,655.2300 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
24/03/2026 4,893 44.6211 218,331.0400 Xetra
24/03/2026 5,381 44.6361 240,186.8500 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
24/03/2026 1,589 44.6724 70,984.4400 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
Total 27,552
 		 43.9348
 		 1,210,491.04  

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the additional share buyback program in the time period from 6 March 2026 until and including 24 March 2026 amounts to 1,346,811 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.


30.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.group.dhl.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2300366  30.03.2026 CET/CEST

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