EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information



30.03.2026 / 17:00 CET/CEST

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The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

30 March 2026

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 23 March 2026 until and including 24 March 2026, a number of 27,552 shares were bought back within the framework of the additional share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) Trading Venue (MIC code) 23/03/2026 9,017 43.4033 391,367.5600 Xetra 23/03/2026 5,326 43.5213 231,794.4400 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 23/03/2026 655 43.0099 28,171.4800 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 23/03/2026 691 42.9164 29,655.2300 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 24/03/2026 4,893 44.6211 218,331.0400 Xetra 24/03/2026 5,381 44.6361 240,186.8500 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 24/03/2026 1,589 44.6724 70,984.4400 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) Total 27,552

43.9348

1,210,491.04

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the additional share buyback program in the time period from 6 March 2026 until and including 24 March 2026 amounts to 1,346,811 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.