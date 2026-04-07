DHL Group Aktie

DHL Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 555200 / ISIN: DE0005552004

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07.04.2026 17:12:03

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

07.04.2026 / 17:12 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

 

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

7 April 2026

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 2 April 2026 until and including 2 April 2026, a number of 157,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) Trading Venue (MIC code)
02 April 2026 81,056 45.7016 3,704,388.89 Xetra
02 April 2026 64,309 45.6403 2,935,082.05 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
02 April 2026 8,574 45.5824 390,823.50 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
02 April 2026 3,061 45.7119 139,924.13 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
Total 157,000
 		 45.6702
 		 7,170,218.57  

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 2 April 2026 until and including 2 April 2026 amounts to 157,000 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.


07.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.group.dhl.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2304472  07.04.2026 CET/CEST

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