EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information



20.04.2026 / 17:58 CET/CEST

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Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

20 April 2026

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 13 April 2026 until and including 17 April 2026, a number of 672,563 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) Trading Venue (MIC code) 13 April 2026 115,745 48.0872 5,565,852.96 Xetra 13 April 2026 74,724 48.0905 3,593,514.52 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 13 April 2026 13,332 48.0677 640,838.58 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 13 April 2026 10,558 48.0635 507,454.43 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 14 April 2026 55,920 48.7055 2,723,611.56 Xetra 14 April 2026 41,898 48.6983 2,040,361.37 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 14 April 2026 8,463 48.7209 412,324.98 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 14 April 2026 7,023 48.7196 342,157.75 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 15 April 2026 83,125 48.4520 4,027,572.50 Xetra 15 April 2026 63,744 48.4646 3,089,327.46 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 15 April 2026 15,942 48.4481 772,359.61 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 15 April 2026 8,352 48.3958 404,201.72 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 16 April 2026 103,729 48.3625 5,016,593.76 Xetra 16 April 2026 58,699 48.3009 2,835,214.53 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 16 April 2026 5,961 48.3323 288,108.84 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 16 April 2026 5,348 48.4029 258,858.71 Aquis Europe (AQEU) Total 672,563

48.3499

32,518,353.28

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 2 April 2026 until and including 17 April 2026 amounts to 1,362,541 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.