DHL Group Aktie

DHL Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 555200 / ISIN: DE0005552004

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18.05.2026 11:33:23

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

18.05.2026 / 11:33 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

 

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

18 May 2026

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 11 May 2026 until and including 15 May 2026, a number of 787,991 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) Trading Venue (MIC code)
11 May 2026 42,347 47.1436 1,996,390.03 Xetra
11 May 2026 35,231 47.1388 1,660,747.06 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
11 May 2026 5,581 47.1588 263,193.26 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
11 May 2026 7,207 47.0896 339,374.75 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
12 May 2026 66,777 47.4316 3,167,339.95 Xetra
12 May 2026 35,038 47.5298 1,665,349.13 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
12 May 2026 6,990 47.5331 332,256.37 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
12 May 2026 5,736 47.4514 272,181.23 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
13 May 2026 104,757 47.3423 4,959,437.32 Xetra
13 May 2026 57,249 47.3276 2,709,457.77 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
13 May 2026 15,575 47.3067 736,801.85 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
13 May 2026 7,062 47.2979 334,017.77 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
14 May 2026 26,982 47.9283 1,293,201.39 Xetra
14 May 2026 24,666 47.9171 1,181,923.19 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
14 May 2026 6,844 47.9045 327,858.40 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
14 May 2026 2,795 47.9240 133,947.58 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
15 May 2026 199,339 46.8743 9,343,876.09 Xetra
15 May 2026 103,991 46.8834 4,875,451.65 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
15 May 2026 18,678 46.8971 875,944.03 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
15 May 2026 15,146 46.8639 709,800.63 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
Total 787,991
 		 47.1814
 		 37,178,549.45  

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 2 April 2026 until and including 15 May 2026 amounts to 2,788,096 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.


18.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.group.dhl.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2329026  18.05.2026 CET/CEST

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