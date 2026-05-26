DHL Group Aktie

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WKN: 555200 / ISIN: DE0005552004

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26.05.2026 15:07:23

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

26.05.2026 / 15:07 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

 

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

26 May 2026

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 18 May 2026 until and including 21 May 2026, a number of 412,217 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) Trading Venue (MIC code)
18 May 2026 111,594 46.5612 5,195,950.55 Xetra
18 May 2026 73,529 46.6929 3,433,282.24 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
18 May 2026 11,390 46.8491 533,611.25 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
18 May 2026 6,661 46.5331 309,956.98 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
19 May 2026 22,532 47.1374 1,062,099.90 Xetra
19 May 2026 26,779 47.1291 1,262,070.17 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
19 May 2026 7,648 47.1291 360,443.36 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
19 May 2026 2,767 47.1493 130,462.11 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
20 May 2026 60,972 47.2329 2,879,884.38 Xetra
20 May 2026 49,873 47.2487 2,356,434.42 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
20 May 2026 7,385 47.3271 349,510.63 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
20 May 2026 5,537 47.3190 262,005.30 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
21 May 2026 11,394 47.7907 544,527.24 Xetra
21 May 2026 8,953 47.8385 428,298.09 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
21 May 2026 2,949 47.8343 141,063.35 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
21 May 2026 2,254 47.9136 107,997.25 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
Total 412,217
 		 46.9597
 		 19,357,597.22  

 

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 2 April 2026 until and including 21 May 2026 amounts to 3,200,313 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.


26.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.group.dhl.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2333538  26.05.2026 CET/CEST

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