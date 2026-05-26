DHL Group Aktie
WKN: 555200 / ISIN: DE0005552004
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26.05.2026 15:07:23
EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG
/ Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Information on share buyback program
26 May 2026
Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
In the time period from 18 May 2026 until and including 21 May 2026, a number of 412,217 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.
Shares were bought back as follows:
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 2 April 2026 until and including 21 May 2026 amounts to 3,200,313 shares.
Contact:
Martin Ziegenbalg
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
26.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Post AG
|Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.group.dhl.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2333538 26.05.2026 CET/CEST
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15:07
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
15:07
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
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Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|22.05.26
|DHL Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.05.26
|DHL Group Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.05.26
|DHL Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.05.26
|DHL Group Overweight
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|06.05.26
|DHL Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.05.26
|DHL Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.05.26
|DHL Group Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.05.26
|DHL Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.05.26
|DHL Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.05.26
|DHL Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.05.26
|DHL Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.05.26
|DHL Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.05.26
|DHL Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.05.26
|DHL Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.26
|DHL Group Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|11.11.25
|DHL Group Sell
|UBS AG
|06.11.25
|DHL Group Sell
|UBS AG
|13.10.25
|DHL Group Sell
|UBS AG
|22.09.25
|DHL Group Underperform
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|05.08.25
|DHL Group Sell
|UBS AG
|22.05.26
|DHL Group Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.05.26
|DHL Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
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|DHL Group Hold
|Warburg Research
|04.05.26
|DHL Group Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|01.05.26
|DHL Group Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|49,89
|-0,50%
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