EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information



01.06.2026 / 17:37 CET/CEST

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The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

1 June 2026

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 25 May 2026 until and including 29 May 2026, a number of 175,083 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) Trading Venue (MIC code) 25 May 2026 1,552 50.4586 78,311.75 Xetra 25 May 2026 1,189 50.4494 59,984.34 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 25 May 2026 1,252 50.4078 63,110.57 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 25 May 2026 288 50.3800 14,509.44 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 26 May 2026 14,827 50.0891 742,671.09 Xetra 26 May 2026 14,520 50.1088 727,579.78 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 26 May 2026 3,999 50.1382 200,502.66 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 26 May 2026 2,531 50.0712 126,730.21 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 27 May 2026 13,252 50.4900 669,093.48 Xetra 27 May 2026 12,002 50.4429 605,415.69 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 27 May 2026 1,061 50.4312 53,507.50 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 27 May 2026 2,385 50.3818 120,160.59 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 28 May 2026 42,249 50.6257 2,138,885.20 Xetra 28 May 2026 31,568 50.6994 1,600,478.66 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 28 May 2026 7,069 50.6634 358,139.57 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 28 May 2026 11,364 50.7193 576,374.13 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 29 May 2026 5,063 51.3187 259,826.58 Xetra 29 May 2026 6,440 51.3273 330,547.81 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 29 May 2026 2,385 51.2985 122,346.92 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 29 May 2026 87 51.2400 4,457.88 Aquis Europe (AQEU) Total 175,083

50.5625

8,852,633.85

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 2 April 2026 until and including 29 May 2026 amounts to 3,375,396 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.