EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information



15.06.2026 / 16:33 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

15 June 2026

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 8 June 2026 until and including 12 June 2026, a number of 815,090 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) Trading Venue (MIC code) 08 June 2026 113,632 51.6460 5,868,638.27 Xetra 08 June 2026 70,969 51.6801 3,667,685.02 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 08 June 2026 18,438 51.7375 953,936.03 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 08 June 2026 12,469 51.6957 644,593.68 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 09 June 2026 14,025 52.0662 730,228.46 Xetra 09 June 2026 13,280 52.0959 691,833.55 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 09 June 2026 2,655 52.0840 138,283.02 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 09 June 2026 1,248 52.0314 64,935.19 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 10 June 2026 152,272 51.3744 7,822,882.64 Xetra 10 June 2026 96,274 51.3001 4,938,865.83 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 10 June 2026 21,016 51.2984 1,078,087.17 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 10 June 2026 17,050 51.3671 875,809.06 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 11 June 2026 150,096 51.0534 7,662,911.13 Xetra 11 June 2026 93,330 51.0648 4,765,877.78 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 11 June 2026 22,843 51.0757 1,166,722.22 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 11 June 2026 14,151 51.1091 723,244.87 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 12 June 2026 1,342 51.8934 69,640.94 Xetra Total 815,090 51.3614 41,864,174.86

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 2 April 2026 until and including 12 June 2026 amounts to 4,363,119 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.