EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information



22.06.2026 / 12:01 CET/CEST

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The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

22 June 2026

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 17 June 2026 until and including 19 June 2026, a number of 566,363 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) Trading Venue (MIC code) 17 June 2026 23,179 52.4592 1,215,951.80 Xetra 17 June 2026 21,330 52.4492 1,118,741.44 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 17 June 2026 6,506 52.4289 341,102.42 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 17 June 2026 2,886 52.3692 151,137.51 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 18 June 2026 147,038 51.9664 7,641,035.52 Xetra 18 June 2026 112,266 51.9747 5,834,991.67 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 18 June 2026 21,915 51.9980 1,139,536.17 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 18 June 2026 16,168 52.0165 841,002.77 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 19 June 2026 101,010 51.6583 5,218,004.88 Xetra 19 June 2026 80,075 51.6692 4,137,411.19 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 19 June 2026 21,464 51.6609 1,108,849.56 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 19 June 2026 12,526 51.6866 647,426.35 Aquis Europe (AQEU) Total 566,363

51.9017

29,395,191.28

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 2 April 2026 until and including 19 June 2026 amounts to 4,929,482 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.