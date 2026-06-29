EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information



29.06.2026 / 17:47 CET/CEST

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Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

29 June 2026

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 22 June 2026 until and including 22 June 2026, a number of 186,075 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) Trading Venue (MIC code) 22 June 2026 85,410 51.3635 4,386,956.54 Xetra 22 June 2026 64,444 51.3782 3,311,016.72 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 22 June 2026 27,205 51.3484 1,396,933.22 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 22 June 2026 9,016 51.4081 463,495.43 Aquis Europe (AQEU) Total 186,075

51.3686

9,558,401.91

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 2 April 2026 until and including 22 June 2026 amounts to 5,115,557 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.