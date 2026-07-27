DHL Group Aktie
WKN: 555200 / ISIN: DE0005552004
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27.07.2026 17:06:23
EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG
/ Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Information on share buyback program
27 July 2026
Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
In the time period from 20 July 2026 until and including 24 July 2026, a number of 0 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 2 April 2026 until and including 24 July 2026 amounts to 5,115,557 shares.
Contact:
Martin Ziegenbalg
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
27.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Post AG
|Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.group.dhl.com
|LEI Code:
|8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2371998 27.07.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|
17:06
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
17:06
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
24.07.26
|Euro STOXX 50-Handel aktuell: Am Nachmittag Gewinne im Euro STOXX 50 (finanzen.at)
|
24.07.26
|Analyse: So bewertet Bernstein Research die DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Aktie (finanzen.at)
|
23.07.26
|Anleger in Europa halten sich zurück: Euro STOXX 50 fällt zum Handelsstart zurück (finanzen.at)
|
22.07.26
|Gewinne in Europa: Börsianer lassen Euro STOXX 50 am Mittwochnachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
22.07.26
|Handel in Europa: Börsianer lassen Euro STOXX 50 mittags steigen (finanzen.at)
|
22.07.26
|EQS-PVR: Deutsche Post AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|24.07.26
|DHL Group Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|13.07.26
|DHL Group Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.07.26
|DHL Group Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|08.07.26
|DHL Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.07.26
|DHL Group Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.07.26
|DHL Group Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|13.07.26
|DHL Group Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.07.26
|DHL Group Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|08.07.26
|DHL Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.07.26
|DHL Group Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.07.26
|DHL Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.07.26
|DHL Group Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|08.07.26
|DHL Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.07.26
|DHL Group Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.06.26
|DHL Group Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.11.25
|DHL Group Sell
|UBS AG
|06.11.25
|DHL Group Sell
|UBS AG
|13.10.25
|DHL Group Sell
|UBS AG
|22.09.25
|DHL Group Underperform
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|05.08.25
|DHL Group Sell
|UBS AG
|24.07.26
|DHL Group Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|13.07.26
|DHL Group Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.07.26
|DHL Group Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|08.07.26
|DHL Group Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.07.26
|DHL Group Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|57,18
|0,63%
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