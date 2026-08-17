DHL Group Aktie
WKN: 555200 / ISIN: DE0005552004
|
17.08.2026 13:12:33
EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG
/ Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Information on share buyback program
17 August 2026
Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
In the time period from 10 August 2026 until and including 14 August 2026, a number of 900,269 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.
Shares were bought back as follows:
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 10 August 2026 until and including 14 August 2026 amounts to 900,269 shares.
Contact:
Martin Ziegenbalg
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
17.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Post AG
|Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.group.dhl.com
|LEI Code:
|8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2383986 17.08.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|
13:12
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
13:12
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
12:27
|Gewinne in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 am Mittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
14.08.26
|STOXX-Handel: Euro STOXX 50 steigt am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
14.08.26
|Freundlicher Handel: Euro STOXX 50 zeigt sich fester (finanzen.at)
|
13.08.26
|Börse Europa in Grün: Euro STOXX 50 zeigt sich zum Start fester (finanzen.at)
|
12.08.26
|EQS-DD: Deutsche Post AG: Hendrik Venter, sell (EQS Group)
|
12.08.26
|EQS-DD: Deutsche Post AG: Hendrik Venter, Verkauf (EQS Group)
Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|11.08.26
|DHL Group Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.08.26
|DHL Group Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.08.26
|DHL Group Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|06.08.26
|DHL Group Hold
|Warburg Research
|06.08.26
|DHL Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.08.26
|DHL Group Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.08.26
|DHL Group Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.08.26
|DHL Group Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|06.08.26
|DHL Group Hold
|Warburg Research
|06.08.26
|DHL Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.08.26
|DHL Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.08.26
|DHL Group Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.08.26
|DHL Group Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|05.08.26
|DHL Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.08.26
|DHL Group Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.11.25
|DHL Group Sell
|UBS AG
|06.11.25
|DHL Group Sell
|UBS AG
|13.10.25
|DHL Group Sell
|UBS AG
|22.09.25
|DHL Group Underperform
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|05.08.25
|DHL Group Sell
|UBS AG
|11.08.26
|DHL Group Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.08.26
|DHL Group Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.08.26
|DHL Group Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|06.08.26
|DHL Group Hold
|Warburg Research
|05.08.26
|DHL Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|54,84
|-0,47%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX wenig bewegt -- DAX bleibt in Sichtweite seines Rekordhochs -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen
Der ATX zeigt sich im Montagshandel kaum verändert. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ist ebenfalls wenig Bewegung zu sehen. Käufer prägten zum Wochenstart den Markt in Fernost.