EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

30.01.2024 / 07:41 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany
ISIN: DE0005557508
Bonn, January 30, 2024
Share buy-back program – 4th Interim Notification
In the period from January 22, 2024 until, and including, January 26, 2024 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,504,427 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of January 2, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.
The total number of shares bought back daily is as follows:
Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated price excluding incidental purchasing costs (€)
2024-01-22 298,000 23.2107 6,916,789
2024-01-23 297,450 23.2731 6,922,584
2024-01-24 296,800 23.3231 6,922,296
2024-01-25 297,800 23.2203 6,915,005
2024-01-26 314,377 22.9096 7,202,265
Total 1,504,427 23.1874 34,878,939
   
         
An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under: https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2024-1055780.
The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework of the current share buy-back program from January 3, 2024 through, and including, January 26, 2024 amounts to 5,808,946 shares.
The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.
 

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com

 
