30.01.2024
EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG
/ Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052
Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany
ISIN: DE0005557508
Bonn, January 30, 2024
Share buy-back program – 4th Interim Notification
In the period from January 22, 2024 until, and including, January 26, 2024 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,504,427 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of January 2, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.
The total number of shares bought back daily is as follows:
The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework of the current share buy-back program from January 3, 2024 through, and including, January 26, 2024 amounts to 5,808,946 shares.
The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Telekom AG
|Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.telekom.com
