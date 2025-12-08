EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany

ISIN: DE0005557508

Bonn, December 8, 2025

Share buy-back program – 10th Interim Notification

In the period from December 1, 2025 until, and including, December 5, 2025 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,853,686 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of October 1, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052. Date Total number

of shares Daily weighted

average price (€) Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€) 2025-12-05 374,892 27.4717 10,298,921 2025-12-04 376,598 27.3474 10,298,976 2025-12-03 375,488 27.4281 10,298,922 2025-12-02 372,865 27.6211 10,298,941 2025-12-01 353,843 27.7829 9,830,785 Total 1,853,686 27.5271 51,026,545 An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under:

The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework on the current share buy-back program from October 1, 2025 through, and including, December 5, 2025 amounts to 16,771,888 shares.

The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.

